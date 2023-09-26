News & Insights

Dyadic Int'l Collaborates With France's BYoRNA To Produce Abundant, Low-Cost MRNA From C1-Cells

September 26, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology companies Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI) and France's bYoRNA SAS announced Tuesday that they entered into a development and commercialization agreement to work on disruptive bio-production technologies that will help exploit the therapeutic potential of messenger RNA (mRNA).

The company said the agreement will explore the potential to utilize Dyadic's C1 protein production platform to produce high-quality messenger RNA products at lower cost which will be easier to manufacture than in vitro mRNA, making it accessible to everyone, including patients from poorer countries.

