Dyadic International Secures Grant for Antibody Development

November 26, 2024 — 02:29 pm EST

Dyadic International has secured a $3 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop cost-effective monoclonal antibodies targeting RSV and malaria using its C1 protein production platform. This initiative aims to enhance global access to affordable treatments for these diseases, which heavily impact low-income countries. By leveraging the C1 platform’s efficiency, Dyadic seeks to reduce production costs and improve accessibility to crucial therapeutics, addressing significant health disparities.

