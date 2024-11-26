Dyadic International Secures Grant for Antibody Development

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Dyadic International ( (DYAI) ).

Dyadic International has secured a $3 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop cost-effective monoclonal antibodies targeting RSV and malaria using its C1 protein production platform. This initiative aims to enhance global access to affordable treatments for these diseases, which heavily impact low-income countries. By leveraging the C1 platform’s efficiency, Dyadic seeks to reduce production costs and improve accessibility to crucial therapeutics, addressing significant health disparities.

