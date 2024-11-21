Dyadic International receives $3M grant to develop antibodies for RSV, malaria

Dyadic International (DYAI) announced that it has been awarded a $3M grant from the Gates Foundation for the cell line development of monoclonal antibodies targeting respiratory syncytial virus and malaria utilizing the company’s proprietary C1 protein production platform to provide globally accessible treatment options for underserved populations. “Thanks to this new grant from the Gates Foundation, we are advancing our C1 platform to develop affordable therapeutics, addressing RSV, malaria, and promoting global health equity,” said Mark Emalfarb, Founder and CEO of Dyadic. “We believe C1’s increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness can expand access to therapeutics and vaccines for populations impacted by health disparities.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.