Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) investors are sitting on a loss of 69% if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) shareholders. Unfortunately, they have held through a 69% decline in the share price in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 66% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 38% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

With just US$2,313,199 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Dyadic International to have proven its business plan. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, they may be hoping that Dyadic International comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some Dyadic International investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Dyadic International had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$12m when it last reported (June 2022). While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price down 19% per year, over 3 years , it seems likely that the need for cash is weighing on investors' minds. You can see in the image below, how Dyadic International's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). NasdaqCM:DYAI Debt to Equity History September 30th 2022

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Dyadic International shareholders are down 66% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Dyadic International is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

