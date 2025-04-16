Dyadic International, Inc. CEO to Present at 2025 World Vaccine Congress on Advancements in Biomanufacturing for Vaccines

Dyadic International will present on its C1 platform at the 2025 World Vaccine Congress, focusing on avian influenza and preclinical research.

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in microbial production platforms for large-scale protein manufacturing, announced that CEO Mark Emalfarb will present at the 2025 World Vaccine Congress in Washington, D.C. on April 23, 2025. Emalfarb will discuss Dyadic's proprietary C1 expression platform, highlighting recent preclinical research that demonstrates its ability to produce non-mRNA antigens that generate high neutralizing antibodies. The presentation will focus on the urgent need for efficient biomanufacturing solutions to address global health challenges, such as avian influenza and potential future pandemics. Dyadic aims to leverage its C1 platform to facilitate rapid and cost-effective production of vaccines and therapeutics, strengthening global health responses. The management team will also be available for meetings during the conference.

Full Release



JUPITER, Fla., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DYAI), a biotechnology company that utilizes its microbial production platforms to develop commercial cell lines for the efficient large-scale manufacture of proteins for use in human and animal reagents, vaccines and therapeutics, as well as non-pharmaceutical applications including food, non-food and industrial applications today announced that Mark Emalfarb, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2025 World Vaccine Congress in Washington, D.C.







World Vaccine Congress | Washington, D.C.









April 22–24, 2025









Presentation:



Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM–1:10 PM







Track:



Influenza & Respiratory | Room 202A







Topic:





C1 Platform: The Urgent Need for Smarter Biomanufacturing – A Call to Action on Avian Influenza (H5N1) & Future Pandemics







During the presentation, Mr. Emalfarb will provide an overview of recent preclinical research utilizing Dyadic’s proprietary C1 expression platform, including data related to the production of non-mRNA antigens and reagents for vaccine production.





“We are excited to share the latest pre-clinical data from multiple studies demonstrating that Dyadic’s proprietary C1 platform enables the production of non-mRNA antigens that elicit high neutralizing antibodies,” said Mr. Emalfarb. “Leveraging our C1 platform, we aim to enable rapid, cost-effective production of antigens, reagents and cell culture media products to address significant global health challenges, including avian influenza and future pandemics, through scalable and efficient biomanufacturing to meet the growing demand for rapid-response vaccines and therapeutics, paving the way for a more resilient global health infrastructure.”





Dyadic’s management team will be available for meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact



assistant@dyadic.com



or visit booth #654 during the event.







About Dyadic International, Inc.







Dyadic International, Inc., is a biotechnology company that utilizes its microbial production platforms to develop commercial cell lines focused on the efficient large-scale manufacture of proteins for use in human and animal vaccines and therapeutics and for use in non-pharmaceutical applications including food, nutrition, and wellness.





Dyadic’s microbial gene expression and protein production platforms are based on the highly productive and scalable fungus



Thermothelomyces heterothallica



(formerly



Myceliophthora thermophila



). Our lead platform, the C1-cell protein production platform, is based on an industrially proven microorganism (named C1), which is currently used to speed development, lower production costs, and potentially improve performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales for the human and animal health markets. Dyadic has also developed the Dapibus™ protein production platform to enable the rapid development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, such as food, nutrition, and wellness.





Dyadic is focusing on leveraging its microbial platform technologies for itself and its collaborators in a wide range of applications, including human and animal vaccines, therapeutics, food, nutrition, wellness, and internal biological products.





For more information about Dyadic International, visit



www.dyadic.com



.







Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company’s most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at



www.dyadic.com



.





Contact:





Dyadic International, Inc.





Ping W. Rawson





Chief Financial Officer





Phone: (561) 743-8333





Email:



ir@dyadic.com





