Dyadic International (DYAI) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Dyadic International (NasdaqCM:DYAI) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 718.81% from the latest reported closing price of $0.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyadic International. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYAI is 0.02%, an increase of 13.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.53% to 6,415K shares. The put/call ratio of DYAI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apis Capital Advisors holds 1,540K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company.

Chapin Davis holds 932K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYAI by 11.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 596K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 348K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 86.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYAI by 659.95% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 326K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 23.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYAI by 23.45% over the last quarter.

