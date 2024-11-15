News & Insights

DY6 Metals’ Ngala Hill Project Shows Promising Results

November 15, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

DY6 Metals Ltd. (AU:DY6) has released an update.

DY6 Metals Ltd. has reported promising assay results from its Ngala Hill project in southern Malawi, revealing significant potential for precious and base metals, including palladium, platinum, gold, copper, and zinc. The strategic metals explorer found a notable 2.5g/t 2PGE+Au grade in pyroxenite samples and an elevated zinc grade of 3.5% with copper, suggesting further exploration is warranted. These findings highlight the project’s potential to expand mineralized zones, attracting interest from investors keen on rare earth and niobium opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

