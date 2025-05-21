$DY stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DY stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $129,044,094 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DY:
$DY Insider Trading Activity
$DY insiders have traded $DY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER T JR PRUITT sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $507,732
- JENNIFER M FRITZSCHE sold 430 shares for an estimated $74,437
$DY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $DY stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 462,968 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,528,545
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 425,652 shares (+851.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,843,825
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 344,483 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,478,540
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 305,755 shares (+327.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,578,716
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 277,391 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,257,744
- FREESTONE GROVE PARTNERS LP added 247,959 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,774,074
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 230,160 shares (+102.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,062,574
$DY Government Contracts
We have seen $2,000 of award payments to $DY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
$DY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
