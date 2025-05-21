$DY stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DY stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $129,044,094 of trading volume.

$DY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DY:

$DY insiders have traded $DY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER T JR PRUITT sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $507,732

JENNIFER M FRITZSCHE sold 430 shares for an estimated $74,437

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $DY stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DY Government Contracts

We have seen $2,000 of award payments to $DY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$DY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DY forecast page.

You can track data on $DY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.