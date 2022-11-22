DY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.38, changing hands as low as $96.94 per share. Dycom Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DY's low point in its 52 week range is $76.21 per share, with $122.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.72.

