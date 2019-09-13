DY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.69, changing hands as high as $52.78 per share. Dycom Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DY's low point in its 52 week range is $40.06 per share, with $85.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.50.

