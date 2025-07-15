$DXPE stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DXPE stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,596,026 of trading volume.

$DXPE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DXPE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DXPE stock page ):

$DXPE insiders have traded $DXPE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS LITTLE (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 45,938 shares for an estimated $4,030,140

PAZ MAESTAS (CMO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,328 shares for an estimated $1,045,955 .

. TIMOTHY P HALTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $893,750 .

. DAVID R LITTLE (Chairman & CEO) purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $496,117

KENT NEE HUNG YEE (CFO) sold 3,457 shares for an estimated $305,702

DAVID MOLERO SANTOS (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 650 shares for an estimated $52,845

$DXPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $DXPE stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DXPE Government Contracts

We have seen $438,868 of award payments to $DXPE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$DXPE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DXPE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025

