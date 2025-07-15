$DXPE stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DXPE stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,596,026 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DXPE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DXPE stock page):
$DXPE Insider Trading Activity
$DXPE insiders have traded $DXPE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS LITTLE (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 45,938 shares for an estimated $4,030,140
- PAZ MAESTAS (CMO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,328 shares for an estimated $1,045,955.
- TIMOTHY P HALTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $893,750.
- DAVID R LITTLE (Chairman & CEO) purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $496,117
- KENT NEE HUNG YEE (CFO) sold 3,457 shares for an estimated $305,702
- DAVID MOLERO SANTOS (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 650 shares for an estimated $52,845
$DXPE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $DXPE stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 448,037 shares (-62.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,855,523
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 372,493 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,641,274
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 202,224 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,634,946
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP removed 117,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,649,098
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 112,021 shares (+661.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,214,847
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 109,151 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,978,761
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 103,670 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,527,894
$DXPE Government Contracts
We have seen $438,868 of award payments to $DXPE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TO INSPECT, REPAIR, AND COMMISSION PUMPS 2, 4, 5 AND 6 AT THE FOLSOM PUMPING PLANT IN FOLSOM, CA: $358,860
- DXP MODEL 47 FUEL FILTRATION UNIT: $80,008
$DXPE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DXPE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025
