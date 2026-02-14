DXP Stock Is Up 40% This Past Year as One Fund Discloses New $26 Million Position

Key Points

ACK Asset Management LLC added 240,000 shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $26.35 million.

This marks a newly initiated position, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than DXP Enterprises ›

On February 13, 2026, ACK Asset Management LLC disclosed a new position in DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE), acquiring 240,000 shares worth $26.35 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 13, 2026, ACK Asset Management LLC established a new stake in DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE), acquiring 240,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $26.35 million.

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 3.31% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: MTRN: $59.03 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSE: GVA: $57.67 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSE: WMS: $56.48 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSE: ATS: $50.84 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE: CNM: $46.77 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of DXP Enterprises were priced at $142.41, up 40% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 27 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-12) $142.41 Market Capitalization $2.28 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.96 billion Net Income (TTM) $87.19 million

Company snapshot

DXP Enterprises distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and equipment, with offerings spanning rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, fluid power, safety products, and custom pump solutions.

The company operates a multi-segment business model combining product distribution, integrated supply chain services, and fabrication of custom-engineered pump packages, generating revenue through both direct sales and value-added services.

It serves a diversified customer base in the energy, oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries across the United States and Canada.

DXP Enterprises is a leading North American distributor of industrial MRO products and services, with a strong presence in critical end markets and a focus on technical expertise and integrated solutions. The company's diversified segment structure enables it to capture value through both product sales and a range of services, supporting customers in the industrial and energy sectors. DXP Enterprises' scale, broad product portfolio, and tailored supply chain offerings position it as a strategic partner for industrial and energy sector clients seeking operational efficiency and reliability.

What this transaction means for investors

DXP’s performance is noteworthy both in its stock chart and its earnings report. Shares are up 40% over the past year, and the firm posted $513.7 million in third-quarter sales, up 8.6% year over year, with diluted EPS of $1.31. Adjusted EBITDA reached $56.5 million, or an 11.0% margin, and free cash flow climbed 15.4% to $28.1 million in the quarter



Plus, cash stands at $123.8 million, with total debt of $644.0 million and a net leverage ratio of 2.31 to 1. That balance sheet is supporting ongoing acquisitions, including five completed last year.



At 3.3% of assets, this is a meaningful position compared with other top holdings in infrastructure and industrial names like Granite Construction and Advanced Drainage Systems. Ultimately, long-term investors should watch organic sales per business day and margin durability. If execution continues, scale and acquisition integration could compound earnings well beyond the current cycle.

Should you buy stock in DXP Enterprises right now?

Before you buy stock in DXP Enterprises, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and DXP Enterprises wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Drainage Systems, DXP Enterprises, and Materion. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.