DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Exceeded Expectations And The Analyst Consensus Has Been Reviewing Its Models

As you might know, DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) just kicked off its latest second-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.8% to hit US$368m. DXP Enterprises reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.74, which was a notable 10% above what the analyst had forecast. Following the result, the analyst has updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimate to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:DXPE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

After the latest results, the sole analyst covering DXP Enterprises are now predicting revenues of US$1.39b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 9.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 28% to US$2.38. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of US$1.36b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.50 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analyst did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analyst has lifted their price target 33% to US$40.00, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that DXP Enterprises' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.2% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that DXP Enterprises is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for DXP Enterprises that you should be aware of.

