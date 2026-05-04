DXP Enterprises Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 1.38 per share on revenues of $530 million.



The bottom-line projection indicates an increase of 9.5% from the year-ago number. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.2%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for DXP Enterprise this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of DXPE’s Results

DXPE’s Service Centers segment is anticipated to have performed well in the first quarter, driven by growth in larger customer projects across the Ohio River Valley, Southwest, Texas Gulf Coast and California regions. Strength in the metalworking and air compressors division is also expected to augment the segment’s results.



The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment’s results are expected to benefit from the company’s continued diversification into water and wastewater end markets. Also, an increase in larger customer projects is expected to have acted as a tailwind for the segment.



Synergistic gains from the acquisitions made by DXPE are expected to have boosted its quarterly revenues. In December 2025, it acquired Pump Solutions, Inc. Also, in November 2025, DXP Enterprises acquired Triangle Pump & Equipment, Inc. Both acquisitions boosted the company’s water and wastewater end market and its product categories. In June 2025, it acquired Moores Pump & Services, Inc., which strengthened DXPE’s Rotating Equipment division.



Despite the positives, rising costs and expenses are likely to have weighed on DXP Enterprises’ performance. Rising selling and administrative expenses are expected to have dented the company’s margins and profitability.



The company has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given its substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its profitability.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DXPE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: DXPE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.38 per share. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: DXPE presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Graco Inc. GGG posted quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents per share. This compares with earnings of 70 cents per share a year ago.



Graco posted revenues of $540.1 million for the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $528.3 million.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. The bottom line increased 6.7% year over year.



Stanley Black’s net sales of $3.85 billion beat the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. The top line increased 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

A Stock to Consider

Here is a company, which according to our model, has the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Kennametal Inc. KMT has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026) results on May 6.



Kennametal’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the mark in one, the average surprise being 35.4%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.