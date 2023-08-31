DXP Enterprises (FRA:DX7) Price Target Increased by 37.75% to 50.31

The average one-year price target for DXP Enterprises (FRA:DX7) has been revised to 50.31 / share. This is an increase of 37.75% from the prior estimate of 36.52 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.82 to a high of 51.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.22% from the latest reported closing price of 31.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in DXP Enterprises. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 8.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DX7 is 0.06%, a decrease of 18.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 12,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,028K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing a decrease of 11.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX7 by 17.94% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 790K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing a decrease of 34.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DX7 by 3.83% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 645K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing a decrease of 36.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DX7 by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 529K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing a decrease of 29.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX7 by 962.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

