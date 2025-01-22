DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed at $104.21, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.28%.

The industrial products supplier's shares have seen an increase of 25.55% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DXP Enterprises is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DXP Enterprises has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.8 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.97.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

