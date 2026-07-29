DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed at $148.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -7.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.52% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.74%.

The industrial products supplier's stock has dropped by 5.02% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DXP Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.5, showcasing a 4.9% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $548 million, up 9.89% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.2 per share and a revenue of $2.22 billion, indicating changes of +14.39% and +10.1%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DXP Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.85. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.91.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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