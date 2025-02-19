DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) ended the recent trading session at $102.91, demonstrating a -0.51% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial products supplier had gained 0.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, DXP Enterprises possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DXP Enterprises has a Forward P/E ratio of 24 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.3, which means DXP Enterprises is trading at a premium to the group.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

