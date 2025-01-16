Is DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is DXP Enterprises (DXPE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

DXP Enterprises is one of 202 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DXPE has returned about 19.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 10.8% on average. As we can see, DXP Enterprises is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Powell Industries (POWL). The stock is up 12.5% year-to-date.

In Powell Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, DXP Enterprises belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.1% so far this year, so DXPE is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Powell Industries belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #58. The industry has moved +12.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track DXP Enterprises and Powell Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.