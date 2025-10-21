DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Moves 2.93%: What You Should Know

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed the most recent trading day at $118.00, moving +2.93% from the previous trading session. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

The stock of industrial products supplier has fallen by 1.57% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DXP Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.4%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $510 million, indicating a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.75 per share and a revenue of $1.94 billion, signifying shifts of +5.32% and +7.88%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.47% lower. DXP Enterprises is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, DXP Enterprises is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.37.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 144, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.