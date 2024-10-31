DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Moves -1.62%: What You Should Know

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed the most recent trading day at $49.08, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.86% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.76%.

Shares of the industrial products supplier witnessed a loss of 3.87% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DXP Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. DXP Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DXP Enterprises is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.81, which means DXP Enterprises is trading at a discount to the group.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

