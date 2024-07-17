DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed the most recent trading day at $51.76, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

Shares of the industrial products supplier have appreciated by 11.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DXP Enterprises is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note DXP Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.52. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.55.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE)

