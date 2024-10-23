DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw DXP Enterprises (DXPE) ending at $49.05, denoting a -0.2% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial products supplier had lost 5.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, DXP Enterprises boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, DXP Enterprises is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.01, which means DXP Enterprises is trading at a discount to the group.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

