DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with DXP Enterprises (DXPE) standing at $52.01, reflecting a -0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.94%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial products supplier had gained 4.66% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.21% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.66% higher. DXP Enterprises presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, DXP Enterprises currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.85, so one might conclude that DXP Enterprises is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.