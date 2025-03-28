DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed the most recent trading day at $82.88, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.97% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial products supplier had lost 6.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, DXP Enterprises holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, DXP Enterprises is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.39, so one might conclude that DXP Enterprises is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

