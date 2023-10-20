DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed at $32.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial products supplier had lost 5.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 5.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, DXP Enterprises boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DXP Enterprises is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.39. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.75.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

