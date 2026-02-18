DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, DXP Enterprises (DXPE) was down 1.04% at $147.44. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

Shares of the industrial products supplier witnessed a gain of 20.56% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 9.04%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of DXP Enterprises will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 34.06% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $498.31 million, indicating a 5.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.03 per share and a revenue of $1.99 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.53% and +10.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, DXP Enterprises is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, DXP Enterprises is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.16. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.43 for its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

