DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) ended the recent trading session at $113.86, demonstrating a -5.07% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

The stock of industrial products supplier has fallen by 1.92% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.09%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.3 per share and revenue of $0 million, which would represent changes of +17.52% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, DXP Enterprises is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, DXP Enterprises is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.63. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.14 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

