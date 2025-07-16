DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed the most recent trading day at $97.23, moving -2.13% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

The stock of industrial products supplier has risen by 26.82% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

The upcoming earnings release of DXP Enterprises will be of great interest to investors.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.3 per share and a revenue of $0 million, signifying shifts of +17.52% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, DXP Enterprises is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, DXP Enterprises is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.75. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.85 for its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE)?

