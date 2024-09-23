DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed the latest trading day at $52.72, indicating a -0.06% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Shares of the industrial products supplier have appreciated by 1.74% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for DXP Enterprises. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.66% higher. At present, DXP Enterprises boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, DXP Enterprises is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.82. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.64.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

