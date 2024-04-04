DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed at $54.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.23% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

The industrial products supplier's stock has climbed by 54.53% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.98% higher within the past month. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, DXP Enterprises is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.99, which means DXP Enterprises is trading at a discount to the group.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.