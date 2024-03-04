DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) ended the recent trading session at $35.12, demonstrating a -1.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Shares of the industrial products supplier have appreciated by 9.61% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DXP Enterprises. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. DXP Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DXP Enterprises currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.31 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

