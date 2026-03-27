DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Price Target Increased by 19.10% to 144.16

The average one-year price target for DXP Enterprises (NasdaqGS:DXPE) has been revised to $144.16 / share. This is an increase of 19.10% from the prior estimate of $121.04 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.18% from the latest reported closing price of $137.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in DXP Enterprises. This is an decrease of 235 owner(s) or 48.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXPE is 0.06%, an increase of 32.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.63% to 12,025K shares. The put/call ratio of DXPE is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,219K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares , representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 755K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 82.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 490.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 336K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 51.03% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 278K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 46.86% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 240K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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