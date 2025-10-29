DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Price Target Increased by 10.40% to 140.76

The average one-year price target for DXP Enterprises (NasdaqGS:DXPE) has been revised to $140.76 / share. This is an increase of 10.40% from the prior estimate of $127.50 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $155.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.18% from the latest reported closing price of $122.21 / share.

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in DXP Enterprises. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXPE is 0.10%, an increase of 10.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 14,354K shares. The put/call ratio of DXPE is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,104K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares , representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 19.27% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 757K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 1.81% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 562K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 17.43% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 405K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 26.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 403K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXPE by 4.17% over the last quarter.

