Is DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. DXP Enterprises (DXPE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DXP Enterprises is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE's full-year earnings has moved 23% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DXPE has moved about 1.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 0.3% on average. This shows that DXP Enterprises is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Life360 (LIF). The stock is up 49.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Life360's current year EPS has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, DXP Enterprises is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0% this year, meaning that DXPE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Life360 belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #41. The industry has moved +4.1% year to date.

DXP Enterprises and Life360 could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

