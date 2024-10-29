DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, DXP Enterprises (DXPE) reached $49.40, with a +0.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.78%.

Shares of the industrial products supplier witnessed a loss of 7.48% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DXP Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, DXP Enterprises possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, DXP Enterprises is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.12.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

