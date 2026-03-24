DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed at $140.51, marking a +2.98% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial products supplier had lost 9.43% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.38, indicating a 9.52% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $530 million, indicating a 11.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.2 per share and a revenue of $2.22 billion, representing changes of +14.39% and +10.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 17.2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. DXP Enterprises presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, DXP Enterprises is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.3.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.