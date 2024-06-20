DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) ended the recent trading session at $47.21, demonstrating a +0.51% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.25% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.79%.

The the stock of industrial products supplier has fallen by 7.94% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of DXP Enterprises will be of great interest to investors.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.49% lower. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note DXP Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.86. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.82.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.