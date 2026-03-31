DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed at $139.31, marking a +2.63% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.91%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.83%.

The industrial products supplier's shares have seen a decrease of 5.57% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 11.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release. On that day, DXP Enterprises is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $530 million, indicating a 11.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.2 per share and a revenue of $2.22 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.39% and +10.1%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.2% higher within the past month. Right now, DXP Enterprises possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DXP Enterprises is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.89. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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