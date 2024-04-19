DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with DXP Enterprises (DXPE) standing at $50.47, reflecting a +0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.05%.

The the stock of industrial products supplier has fallen by 5.79% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.98% higher. At present, DXP Enterprises boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note DXP Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.21, which means DXP Enterprises is trading at a discount to the group.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.