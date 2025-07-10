DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed at $93.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

The industrial products supplier's shares have seen an increase of 15.49% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.3 per share and revenue of $0 million. These totals would mark changes of +17.52% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DXP Enterprises. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, DXP Enterprises is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DXP Enterprises is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.45, so one might conclude that DXP Enterprises is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

