DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.15, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

The industrial products supplier's shares have seen a decrease of 3.31% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DXP Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.98% upward. As of now, DXP Enterprises holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, DXP Enterprises is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.22.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

