DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with DXP Enterprises (DXPE) standing at $87.74, reflecting a -1.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial products supplier had lost 13.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. DXP Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DXP Enterprises has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.64 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.46.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

