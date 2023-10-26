DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed the latest trading day at $32.09, indicating a +0.69% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

The the stock of industrial products supplier has fallen by 8.99% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DXP Enterprises presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, DXP Enterprises is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.22, so one might conclude that DXP Enterprises is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DXPE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

