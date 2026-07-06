A DXP Enterprises Director Sold Nearly 7,000 Company Shares. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Director Tim Halter sold 6,842 shares of Common Stock on May 21, 2026, for a value of approximately ~$969,000 using a reported transaction price of $141.59 per share.

This disposition represented 18.57% of Halter's direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership from 36,842 to 30,000 shares.

The transaction involved only direct holdings, with no indirect participation or derivative security activity reported.

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On May 21, 2026, Timothy P. Halter, a member of the Board of Directors of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE), reported the direct sale of 6,842 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $969,000, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,842 Transaction value $969,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 30,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($141.59); post-transaction value based on May 21, 2026 market close ($144.14).

Key questions

How does the sale compare to Halter's recent disposition activity?

Across the last three sell transactions since May 2025, Halter has consistently sold between 5,000 and 6,842 shares per event, with this latest sale representing the highest single-trade volume in that period and aligning with the gradual decrease in available holdings.

Across the last three sell transactions since May 2025, Halter has consistently sold between 5,000 and 6,842 shares per event, with this latest sale representing the highest single-trade volume in that period and aligning with the gradual decrease in available holdings. What percentage of Halter's total direct Common Stock position was impacted?

The 6,842 shares sold equaled 18.57% of Halter's direct Common Stock holdings, a step up from the approximately 10% portions sold in prior events, indicating that increasing trade sizes stem from a shrinking overall position rather than a change in execution style.

The 6,842 shares sold equaled 18.57% of Halter's direct Common Stock holdings, a step up from the approximately 10% portions sold in prior events, indicating that increasing trade sizes stem from a shrinking overall position rather than a change in execution style. Did the transaction affect any indirect holdings or involve derivatives?

This sale exclusively drew from direct ownership, with no reported involvement of indirect entities or derivative securities such as options or warrants.

This sale exclusively drew from direct ownership, with no reported involvement of indirect entities or derivative securities such as options or warrants. Is there evidence of a shift in trading cadence or intent?

Halter's disposition cadence — selling roughly every few months — aligns with historical patterns, and the proportional increase in trade size is explained by reduced remaining share capacity, not an escalation in sales intent.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.06 billion Net income (TTM) $87.98 million Employees 3,028 1-year price change 76.90%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

DXP Enterprises offers a comprehensive range of MRO (maintenance, repair, and operating) products, custom pump solutions, and supply chain services across the energy and industrial sectors.

It generates revenue through distribution of industrial products, value-added fabrication, and outsourced procurement and inventory management solutions.

The company serves a diversified customer base including oil and gas, petrochemical, food and beverage, transportation, mining, and other general industrial clients in the United States and Canada.

DXP Enterprises operates as a leading distributor and solutions provider for industrial and energy customers, leveraging a multi-segment model that integrates product distribution, technical services, and custom-engineered solutions.

The company's scale and broad product offering enable it to address complex operational needs across multiple industries. A focus on value-added services and supply chain optimization underpins its competitive positioning in the industrial distribution sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 21 sale of DXP Enterprises stock by Director Tim Halter came not long after shares hit a 52-week high of $183.91 on May 6. Given the increase in the stock price, it’s no surprise to see Halter capture some gains.

He still retained 30,000 shares after the transaction. This means he maintains a meaningful continuing ownership position. Halter is a long-time member of the Board of Directors, joining in July of 2001. His tenure and remaining equity stake suggests the May 21 sale is not a sign that he is bearish on the stock.

DXP Enterprises shares rose thanks to a solid earnings report for the first quarter. Sales were up 9.5% year over year to $521.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $57.8 million compared to $52.5 million in the previous year, and its free cash flow (FCF) showed an impressive improvement, coming in at $26.3 million versus negative FCF of $16.9 million in Q1 of 2025.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DXP Enterprises. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.