DXP Enterprises Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DXPE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: DXPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.92, changing hands as low as $28.70 per share. DXP Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DXPE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.06 per share, with $39.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.62.
Also see: XPOA Options Chain
TFSL Historical Stock Prices
TQQQ Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.