DXP Enterprises Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DXPE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: DXPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.92, changing hands as low as $28.70 per share. DXP Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXPE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.06 per share, with $39.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.62.

