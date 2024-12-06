DXN Ltd. Issues 10 Million Unquoted Options

DXN Ltd. (AU:DXN) has released an update.

DXN Ltd. has announced the issuance of 10 million unquoted options, set to expire in December 2026, with an exercise price of $0.14. This move signals the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to potentially boost its capital structure in the coming years. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could influence DXN’s market dynamics and future valuation.

