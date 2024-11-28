DXN Ltd. Achieves Strong Financial Turnaround

DXN Ltd. (AU:DXN) has released an update.
DXN Ltd. has reported a robust financial turnaround, with a 63.5% revenue increase to $10.8 million and its first positive EBITDA of $644,000, thanks to strategic focus on modular data centers. The company’s operational success includes record-breaking orders, significant savings from exiting a Sydney data center, and continued revenue generation from its Darwin and Hobart facilities. DXN’s commitment to delivering scalable modular solutions positions it as a leader in a rapidly growing industry.
