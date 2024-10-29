News & Insights

DXN Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

October 29, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

DXN Ltd. (AU:DXN) has released an update.

DXN Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 29, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on important business matters, either online or by proxy, to influence the company’s direction. DXN continues to provide innovative data center solutions across the Asia Pacific region.

