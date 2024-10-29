DXN Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

DXN Ltd. (AU:DXN) has released an update.

DXN Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 29, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on important business matters, either online or by proxy, to influence the company’s direction. DXN continues to provide innovative data center solutions across the Asia Pacific region.

For further insights into AU:DXN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.