DXJ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF (Symbol: DXJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.10, changing hands as high as $63.48 per share. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $57.14 per share, with $66.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.42.

